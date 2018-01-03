Rice basmati, wheat edge up on increased offtake

Prices of and firmed up by upto Rs 100 per at the wholesale grains market today due to increased offtake.



Traders said pick up in demand from retailers mainly led to rise in prices.



Increased offtake by flour mills amid pause in arrivals from producing belts helped prices to trade a tad higher, they said.In the national capital, common and Pusa- 1121 variety went up by Rs 100 each to Rs 7,600-7,700 and Rs 6,300-6,400 per respectively.dara (for mills) also edged up by Rs 10 to Rs 1,780-1,795 per Atta chakki delivery followed suit and traded higher by a similar margin to Rs 1,790-1,795 per 90 kg.Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal):MP (desi) Rs 2,080-2,280, dara (for mills) Rs 1,780-1,795, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,790-1,795, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 260-300, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour 960-970 (50 kg), 990-1,000 (50 kg)and Sooji Rs 1,050-1,060 (50 kg).(Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Rs 9,800, common new Rs 7,600-7,700, Pusa (1121) Rs 6,300-6,400, Permal raw Rs 2,300-2350, Permal wand Rs 2,350-2,400, Sela Rs 2,700-2,900 and IR-8 Rs 1,925-1,975, Bajra Rs 1,225-1,230, Jowar yellow Rs 1,375-1,425, white Rs 2,750-2,850, Maize Rs 1,340- 1,345, Barley Rs 1,480-1,490.

