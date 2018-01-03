Rice basmati, wheat edge up on increased offtake

Prices of rice basmati and wheat firmed up by upto Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale grains market today due to increased offtake.
Traders said pick up in demand from retailers mainly led to rise in rice basmati prices.
Increased offtake by flour mills amid pause in arrivals from producing belts helped wheat prices to trade a tad higher, they said.
In the national capital, rice basmati common and Pusa- 1121 variety went up by Rs 100 each to Rs 7,600-7,700 and Rs 6,300-6,400 per quintal respectively.
Wheat dara (for mills) also edged up by Rs 10 to Rs 1,780-1,795 per quintal. Atta chakki delivery followed suit and traded higher by a similar margin to Rs 1,790-1,795 per 90 kg.
Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal):
Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,080-2,280, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 1,780-1,795, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,790-1,795, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 260-300, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour mill Rs 960-970 (50 kg), Maida Rs 990-1,000 (50 kg)and Sooji Rs 1,050-1,060 (50 kg).
Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati Rice Rs 9,800, Basmati common new Rs 7,600-7,700, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 6,300-6,400, Permal raw Rs 2,300-2350, Permal wand Rs 2,350-2,400, Sela Rs 2,700-2,900 and Rice IR-8 Rs 1,925-1,975, Bajra Rs 1,225-1,230, Jowar yellow Rs 1,375-1,425, white Rs 2,750-2,850, Maize Rs 1,340- 1,345, Barley Rs 1,480-1,490.
