Rift widens in grand alliance over Council poll in Bihar

on Saturday announced its candidates on two out of the four seats of Legislative Council that will see voting on March 9 notwithstanding the presence of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominees on both the seats, a decision which indicated the widening of rift within the ruling grand alliance.

Peeved over denial of a seat out of the four, state chief Ashok Choudhary announced names of two candidates for Gaya Graduates and Gaya Teachers constituencies at a press conference in Patna.

While Singh will be candidate from Gaya graduates, former Hriday Narayan Singh Yadav will fight from Gaya teachers constituency, Choudhary said.

Within grand alliance, Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) and had distributed two seats each among them with drawing a blank. has 80 MLAs, 71 and 27 in the ruling coalition.

The two seats of Gaya Graduates and Gaya Teachers are being contested by of Prasad and announcement of candidates by meant the two allies would be face-to-face along with nominees on the two seats.

of Nitish Kumar are contesting Saran Graduates and Supual Teachers seats.

February 20 is the last date of filing of nomination for the four seats.

For the past few days, has been indicating its annoyance over the two bigger parties of the Alliance ignoring it in the Council poll by not giving it any seat.

Choudhary was, however, cautious while announcing names of two nominees.

"This is not a general election. These are candidate based polls and hence fielding our candidates should not be seen as conflict within the Grand Alliance," Choudhary flanked by another minister Awdesh Kumar Singh said.

"While Nitish Kumar is heading the Alliance, Prasad is a guardian of the three parties coalition...There is no fight among us," he added.

"Like other parties also has to strengthen its position in the state and hence we have decided to contest on two seats," he said.

Singh, MLC from 1999-2005, will give fight to Council Chairman Awdesh Narayan Singh (BJP) who is seeking re-election for third time to the seat and RJD's Puneet Singh.

Singh is son of veteran leader and Cooperative strongman Tapeshwar Singh.

Murmuring is not confined to Grand Alliance only, but also in the camp where Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of is determined to field its candidate on Gaya teachers seat against ally Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).