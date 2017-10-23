Reliance Industries' m-cap gets nearer to Rs 6 lakh cr

-
Reliance Industries' market valuation is fast inching closer to Rs 6-lakh crore mark, buoyed by a rally in its share price.
At the close of trade today, the company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 5,94,078.91 crore, which is just Rs 5,921.09 crore less than Rs 6 lakh crore mark.
The company's market valuation surged by Rs 17,595.91 crore to Rs 5,94,078.91 crore.
Shares of the company rose by 3.05 per cent to close at Rs 938.10 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.63 per cent to Rs 943.45 -- its 52-week high.
On the NSE, shares of the company gained 3.28 per cent to end at Rs 939.75.
In terms of equity volume, 5.40 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.
RIL is the country's most valued firm followed by TCS (Rs 4,95,025.20 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,81,308.13 crore), ITC (Rs 3,24,998.77 crore) and HDFC (Rs 2,74,499.86 crore) in the top five list.
