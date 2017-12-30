Ringo Starr, Bee Gees' Barry Gibb to receive knighthood

drummer and the Bee Gees' are among the British luminaries that will receive knighthood as part of Elizabeth's annual New Year's Honours.



Starr, who in 1965 was knighted along with his bandmates as Members of the Most Excellent Order of the (MBE), will again receive an MBE for his "services to music," the British announced Friday.



In a statement to Starr said, "It's great! It's an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love."Gibb, knighted as a of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) alongside the in 2004, will receive the "Knights Bachelor" for his "services to music and charity."In a statement said he is "deeply honoured, humbled, and very proud"."This is a moment to be treasured and never forgotten. I want to acknowledge how responsible my brothers are for this honour. It is as much theirs as it is mine."singer Marc Almond, and were also part of the New Year's Honours list.

