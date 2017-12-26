Rising demand lifts cardamom futures by 2.91%

prices surged 2.91 per cent to Rs 1,107 per kg in futures trade today as participants built up fresh positions amid surge in domestic and export demand at the spot market.



Besides, tight stock position after a fall in arrivals from major producing regions supported the price uptrend.



In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in January traded higher by Rs 31.30, or 2.91 per cent, to Rs 1,107 per kg in a business turnover of 107 lots.Similarly, the spice for delivery in February went up by Rs 25, or 2.27 per cent, to Rs 1,125 per kg in 12 lots.Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after uptick in domestic as well as export demand in the physical market against restricted supplies from producing belts led to the rise in prices.

