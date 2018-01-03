Rising energy cost can hit cement makers profit margins: Icra

Rising and freight costs due to higher pet coke, and diesel prices during the first half of FY2017-18, can hit the profitability margins and debt metrics of companies in the coming quarters, rating agency said today.



While pet prices grew by 32 per cent in the first half of FY2018 on a year on year (Y-O-Y) basis, saw a jump of 44 per cent on year resulting in higher power and fuel expenses, Ratings Senior VP and Group Head, Sabyasachi Majumdar said.



"Further, with nearly 7 per cent increase in diesel prices, most companies witnessed higher freight expenses in H1 FY 2018," he noted.Due to increase in prices, he said, industry players ability to secure increase in prices remains critical from the profitability perspective."While most of the large companies (barring south-based companies) have been able to pass on the rising costs, given Icra's expectation... there could be pressure on the profitability margins and debt metrics of the companies in the coming quarters," the rating agency said.Majumdar said higher power, fuel and freight costs in FY2018 is likely to continue.In addition, said the has banned the usage of pet in a few northern states to curb the rising pollution levels in November 2017, increasing most companies dependence onAlthough it has has been relaxed in December 2017, the future ban on pet and its consequent adverse impact on the cost structure of companies cannot be ruled out, it added.

