Riteish Deshmukh 'extremely proud' of Mumbai police

Days after a blaze at an upscale pub here killed 14 people, actor Riteish Deshmukh today said he is proud of the Mumbai Police.
The actor posted a photograph of police constable Sudarshan Shinde on Twitter and said he saved eight people from the deadly fire at the pub.
"Constable Sudarshan Shinde - saved 8 people. Extremely proud of our Mumbai police. Sudarshan Shinde I salute you," Deshmukh tweeted.
Fourteen people died in a massive fire at the '1 Above' pub at Kamala Mills on December 29.
The incident prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to initiate a demolition drive against illegal constructions at hotels and pubs.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU