Riteish Deshmukh 'extremely proud' of Mumbai police

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Days after a blaze at an upscale pub here killed 14 people, actor Riteish Deshmukh today said he is proud of the Mumbai Police.

The actor posted a photograph of police constable Sudarshan Shinde on Twitter and said he saved eight people from the deadly fire at the pub.


"Constable Sudarshan Shinde - saved 8 people. Extremely proud of our Mumbai police. Sudarshan Shinde I salute you," Deshmukh tweeted.

Fourteen people died in a massive fire at the '1 Above' pub at Kamala Mills on December 29.

The incident prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to initiate a demolition drive against illegal constructions at hotels and pubs.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 13:00 IST

