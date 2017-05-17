6 injured amid BLP, RJD workers clash in Patna

At least six people were injured in a violent between and workers outside the office in on Wednesday, a day after IT raided in connection with alleged "benami" property deals involving chief Lalu Prasad and his family.



Hundreds of bare-bodied youth wing workers marched towards the state headquarters, to protest against senior leader Sushil Modi's "continuous attack" on the chief and his family.





Carrying flags and shouting "Lalu Zindabad", the workers turned violent and pelted stones at the office at Beer Chand Patel Marg, eyewitnesses said.

The workers came out of the office with sticks to retaliate.



During the battle, at least six people were hit by stones and windscreens of vehicles parked outside the office were damaged.



"It was unprovoked violence. Police intervened timely to separate the clashing workers of both the parties," Senior Superintendent of Police told PTI.



Additional police force has been deployed to maintain peace, the SSP said.



Similar scenes were witnessed in Muzzafarpur where workers surrounded the office but timely intervention by the police prevented an outbreak of violence.



The unpleasant event drew sharp political comments.



Senior leader Sushil Modi, who is sitting on a dharna at Gardanibagh with state chief Nityanand Rai and others against Lalu Prasad's alleged benami properties, said the attack was "shameful" and alleged it was orchestrated by the state government to "gag" the voice of the opposition.



" office is located in a prohibited area and due to this, we were not given permission to hold our protest dharna today in front of our party office. Then how were hundreds of goons allowed to stage the protest and throw stones at us?" he asked.

"When the violence was happening at the office, Nitish Kumar was sitting in a state-level bankers committee meeting at a short distance," he told PTI.



His colleague Nand Kishore Yadav described the attack on the office as a mark of their "hatasha and nirasha" (dejection) for being out of power.



"Is this 'Sushasan" (good governance)?" he asked Nitish Kumar.



spokesman Mritunjay Tiwari blamed the for the violence. " workers were peacefully protesting when workers threw stones and glass bottles at them," Tiwari told PTI.



He said leader Sushil Modi has been leveling "unsubstantiated" allegations against Lalu Prasad and his family for which the youth wing workers of the party were protesting.



Sushil Modi, former Deputy of the state, has leveled series of charges against Lalu Prasad, his two minister sons and daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.