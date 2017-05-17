6 injured amid BLP, RJD workers clash in Patna

At least six people were injured in a violent clash
between RJD
and BJP
workers outside the BJP
office in Patna
on Wednesday, a day after IT raided in connection with alleged "benami" property deals involving RJD
chief Lalu Prasad and his family.
Hundreds of bare-bodied RJD
youth wing workers marched towards the BJP
state headquarters, to protest against senior BJP
leader Sushil Modi's "continuous attack" on the RJD
chief and his family.
Carrying RJD
flags and shouting "Lalu Zindabad", the workers turned violent and pelted stones at the BJP
office at Beer Chand Patel Marg, eyewitnesses said.
The BJP
workers came out of the office with sticks to retaliate.
During the battle, at least six people were hit by stones and windscreens of vehicles parked outside the BJP
office were damaged.
"It was unprovoked violence. Police intervened timely to separate the clashing workers of both the parties," Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj
told PTI.
Additional police force has been deployed to maintain peace, the SSP said.
Similar scenes were witnessed in Muzzafarpur where RJD
workers surrounded the BJP
office but timely intervention by the police prevented an outbreak of violence.
The unpleasant event drew sharp political comments.
Senior BJP
leader Sushil Modi, who is sitting on a dharna at Gardanibagh with state chief Nityanand Rai and others against Lalu Prasad's alleged benami properties, said the attack was "shameful" and alleged it was orchestrated by the state government to "gag" the voice of the opposition.
"BJP
office is located in a prohibited area and due to this, we were not given permission to hold our protest dharna today in front of our party office. Then how were hundreds of RJD
goons allowed to stage the protest and throw stones at us?" he asked.
"When the violence was happening at the BJP
office, Chief Minister
Nitish Kumar was sitting in a state-level bankers committee meeting at a short distance," he told PTI.
His colleague Nand Kishore Yadav described the RJD
attack on the BJP
office as a mark of their "hatasha and nirasha" (dejection) for being out of power.
"Is this 'Sushasan" (good governance)?" he asked Chief Minister
Nitish Kumar.
RJD
spokesman Mritunjay Tiwari blamed the BJP
for the violence. "RJD
workers were peacefully protesting when BJP
workers threw stones and glass bottles at them," Tiwari told PTI.
He said BJP
leader Sushil Modi has been leveling "unsubstantiated" allegations against Lalu Prasad and his family for which the youth wing workers of the party were protesting.
Sushil Modi, former Deputy Chief Minister
of the state, has leveled series of charges against Lalu Prasad, his two minister sons and daughter Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.
