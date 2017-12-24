RK Nagar: Dhinakaran says trends reflect people wanting change

With early trends of counting of votes for RK Nagar bypoll favouring TTV Dhinakaran, the sidelined leader today said it showed that people want a change of regime.



The sidelined leader said, "We are the true .. people of RK Nagar have elected Amma's successor."



He also sought to make light of the winning the Two Leaves symbol after both camps staked claim for it before the Commission."During my recent visits to various parts of such as Avinashi (Tirupur) and Arumanai (Kanyakumari), people said the pressure cooker (his poll symbol at RK Nagar) will win. They want a change of this regime," he said.Dhinakaran's statement to reporters here came in response to the early leads he had taken against his rival E Madhusudhanan andClaiming victory, he said "this is the best gift for the 1.5 crore party supporters" on the 30th death anniversary of party founder, the late MG Ramachandran, fondly addressed as MGR.On the symbol issue, with the Commission awarding it recently to the Palaniswamy-led camp, said only a candidate determines the symbol."We are the true A candidate determines the symbol. I have already said the 'Two Leaves' will be a success symbol only if it was with Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) and (Jayalalithaa). Will the people vote if it is handed over to MN Nambiar and PS Veerappa," he asked, amidst chuckles from his supporters.Nambiar and Veerappa are famous yesteryear villains, with the former being cast against MGR in many of the matinee idol's films.said the will "end in three months."Meanwhile, jubilant supporters of celebrated by distribtuing sweets and bursting crackers, while exuding confidence that their leader would triumph with a thumping margin.

