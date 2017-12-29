Robust demand lifts chana futures by 2.04%

Chana prices shot up 2.04 per cent to Rs 4,057 per in futures trade today as participants created fresh positions, driven by uptick in demand from dal mills in spot markets.



At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in January jumped Rs 81, or 2.04 per cent, to Rs 4,057 per with an open interest of 37,330 lots.



Similarly, the commodity for delivery in February contracts gained Rs 77, or 2.03 per cent, to trade at Rs 3,877 per in 77,820 lots.Analysts attributed the sharp rise in chana prices to upsurge in demand in spot markets against restricted supplies from producing regions.

