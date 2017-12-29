JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Lindsay Lohan bitten by a snake while vacationing in Thailand

Kamala Mills fire: Maha CM expresses grief over loss of lives
Business Standard

Robust demand lifts chana futures by 2.04%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chana prices shot up 2.04 per cent to Rs 4,057 per quintal in futures trade today as participants created fresh positions, driven by uptick in demand from dal mills in spot markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in January jumped Rs 81, or 2.04 per cent, to Rs 4,057 per quintal with an open interest of 37,330 lots.


Similarly, the commodity for delivery in February contracts gained Rs 77, or 2.03 per cent, to trade at Rs 3,877 per quintal in 77,820 lots.

Analysts attributed the sharp rise in chana prices to upsurge in demand in spot markets against restricted supplies from producing regions.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 11:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements