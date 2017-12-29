'Room for more' as Ronaldo wins another Globe award

Real Madrid star has been named Globe Soccer's Best for the second year in a row and the fourth time overall although he wasn't present in person to receive his trophy.



The Portuguese international also won the prize, organised by the EFAA (European Association of Football Agents) and ECA (European Clubs Association) in 2011, 2014 and 2016.



appeared by video link as he received the award from Italy'sDespite his numerous awards, joked that he still has plenty of room to expand his personal trophy cabinet."Don't worry my friend, I have a lot of space," Ronaldo, who inspired Real to last season, told the show's host yesterday."For me it's a special moment and I feel very happy to receive this award. I have to say thank you to my teammates, to my coach, to Real Madrid."It was an amazing year, we won a lot of trophies collective and myself individual, so I'm so glad. Thank you for the people who voted for me -- next year, do the same!"Real were also named best club of the year and Zinedine Zidane was best"It's an honour for me and for the club to receive this award," Zidane told the audience."It means things have gone well and worked well."In other awards, and received career awards, was handed a coaching career award, Spain's was best league of the year, and named best agent.

