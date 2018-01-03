Rose McGowan getting her own show

Rose McGowan, who was one of the first people to speak out against producer Weinstein, is starting her year with her own show.



The actor-activist has signed on to produce and star in a five-part documentary series for



"Citizen Rose", which will kick off with a two-hour feature-length documentary later this month, will follow her eventful life of late, said the"You are formally invited into my mind and world," said Tuesday in a statement."I am thrilled to partner with to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realised I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil.""Rose McGowan's courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers," said E!'s executive

