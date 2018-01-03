Rouhani calls on Macron to act over anti-Iran 'terrorists' in

-
ALSO READRouhani calls for unity as death toll in Iran protests reaches 12 Iran's Rouhani rejects violence but vows 'space for criticism' Citizens have right to criticise, not destroy: Rouhani Rouhani defends citizens' right to protest, denounces violence Rouhani urges Iranians to speak out over rights
-
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani phoned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron today to demand action against a "terrorist" Iranian opposition group he accused of fomenting recent protests.
"We criticise the fact that a terrorist group has a base in France and acts against the Iranian people... and we await action from the French government against this terrorist group," Rouhani told Macron, according to a report on Iranian state television.
He was referring to an exiled Iranian opposition group based in Paris and called the Mujahideen e-Khalk.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU