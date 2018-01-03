JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

China boosts investment in Sri Lankan mega-project

Cops: Man leaves kids at restaurant, says walk home in cold
Business Standard

Rouhani calls on Macron to act over anti-Iran 'terrorists' in

AFP  |  Tehran 

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani phoned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron today to demand action against a "terrorist" Iranian opposition group he accused of fomenting recent protests.

"We criticise the fact that a terrorist group has a base in France and acts against the Iranian people... and we await action from the French government against this terrorist group," Rouhani told Macron, according to a report on Iranian state television.


He was referring to an exiled Iranian opposition group based in Paris and called the Mujahideen e-Khalk.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 00:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements