Rouhani calls on Macron to act over anti-Iran 'terrorists' in

Iranian phoned his French counterpart today to demand action against a "terrorist" Iranian opposition group he accused of fomenting recent protests.



"We criticise the fact that a terrorist group has a base in and acts against the Iranian people... and we await action from the French against this terrorist group," told Macron, according to a report on Iranian state television.



He was referring to an exiled Iranian opposition group based in and called the Mujahideen e-Khalk.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)