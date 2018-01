Royal Enfield December sales up 17 pc at 66,968 units

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Motors, today reported 16.67 per cent growth in total sales at 66,968 units in December.



The company had sold 57,398 units in December 2016, Royal said in a statement.



Domestic sales were at 65,367 units last month as against 56,316 units in December 2016, up 16 per cent.rose 47.96 per cent to 1,601 units as against 1,082 units in the same month previous year, it said.

