Rs 372.51 crore sanctioned by NABARD to Odisha

The has sanctioned Rs 372.51 crore loan assistance under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) to towards irrigation and rural bridge projects for the last quarter of this fiscal.



A total number of 17,322 lift irrigation projects including bore wells, shallow tube wells, digging wells, micro river lifts shall be taken up with Rs 130.17 crore from the assistance, the said in a release here today.



This will provide assured irrigation to about 36,440 hectares of agricultural land directly benefiting about 40,000 farmers of our state.This apart, has also sanctioned 14 Rural Bridge Projects under Biju Setu with RIDF loan assistance of Rs 242.34 crore which would add 6222.89 metres of bridge length, benefiting about 4.56 lakh population in 322 villages of the state, it said.The has provided financial assistance of Rs 10,000 crore to by the end of the third quarter of the current financial year. During the previous fiscal, the total assistance was Rs 14,715 crore, officials said.Since inception of RIDF in 1995-96, has sanctioned cumulative financial assistance of about Rs 19,950 crore to resulting in implementation of about 2.24 lakh projects, a official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)