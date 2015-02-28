Govt allots Rs 5,900 cr for nuclear power, research

Government has alloted Rs 5,900 crore for generation of and carrying out research in atomic energy while the total money for the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) is Rs 10,912 crore.



In his speech today, Finance Minister also announced that the second unit of Kudankulam Project (KKNPP) was likely to be commissioned this year, raising the power generation capacity 1000 MW.

In the interim budget, the government had allocated Rs 10,446 crore, but it was later revised to Rs 8916 crore. The total money allocated for the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for 2015-16 is Rs 10,912 crore.



Of the Rs 5,900 crore allocated for planned expenditure this year, which includes the on-going and new projects, a major share will got into research.



Of the Rs 5,900 crore, Mumbai-based Bhabha Atomic Energy Commission and Kalpakkam based Centre for Atomic Research (ICGAR) have been alloted Rs 1,912 crore alone. These are known to be country's premier institutes in the field of nuclear research.



For other research carried out by the DAE, the government has allocated Rs 200 crore for the financial year.



With the commercial operation of KKNPP unit one, the power generation has gone up to 5780 MW. The number is expected to go up by 1000 MW after unit 2 starts generating power.



In the last budget, Rs 30 crore were marked for the country's first Prototype Fast Breeder test Reactor, but in the revised budget, no amount was allocated. This year, the government has allocated Rs 50 crore, which could also be subject to revision.