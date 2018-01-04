JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Madras HC stays operation of circular on 'vakalats'

N Korea reopens cross-border communications with S Korea
Business Standard

Rs 60 L fine on 43 firms whose food samples failed lab test

Press Trust of India  |  Greater Noida 

Food safety officials today said a fine of about Rs 60 lakh has been imposed on more than 40 firms whose samples failed lab test.

Gautam Buddha Nagar food safety department designated officer Sanjay Sharma said the additional district magistrate has levied the fine of Rs 60 lakh on 43 firms whose food samples failed in lab tests.


The fine amount ranged between Rs 5,000 to Rs 3 lakh, he said.

The food samples that were taken included paneer, pizza, cooking oil, milk, pulses, spices and bottled water, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 04 2018. 00:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements