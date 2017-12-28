RS adjourns briefly due to protests over Hegde's statement

The today witnessed a brief as opposition continued their protest over the controversial remarks made by Anantkumar Hegde on secularism and changing the Constitution.



During the Zero Hour, of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised this issue and said the opposition members were not satisfied with the government's clarification yesterday and had sought a day's time to resolve this matter.



Azad wanted to know from the whether Hegde would continue to remain in the council of ministers.To this, Goel said that Hegde has clarified about his statement in the and expressed regret, so no issue remains and matter should be put to rest."Hegde has clarified in that his remarks were twisted and he respects He has also expressed regret if his statement has hurt the sentiments of anyone," Goyal said, adding that "after Hegde's calrification, there is no issue left".As the impasse continued, M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till noon.Stating that Hegde is a member of other House, Naidu said "We are sending wrong signals".

