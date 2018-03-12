RS polls: Cong names 10 candidates, scribe Kumar Ketkar included

The today cleared the names of its 10 candidates, which included that of senior Kumar Ketkar, for the upcoming elections, with Manu Singhvi to contest from The Trinamool has already announced its support for Singhvi's candidature.

Singhvi is representing the party in the in some high-profile cases. He also represents Karti Chidambaram, son of former P Chidambaram, in the case. approved the names of 10 party candidates. The last date for nominations is tomorrow. The party cleared the names of and former Union from Gujarat, Dhiraj from Jharkhand, and Rajmani Patel from According to a statement issued by party Oscar Fernandes, has been nominated from The party has also nominated L Hanumanthaiah, and G C Chandrasekhar from Karnataka, while Porika Balram Naik has been nominated to contest from Telangana. The election is slated on March 23 and the results will be out on the same day after 5 PM. The party has preferred local leaders in some key states which are going to polls later this year.

