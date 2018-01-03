RSP posts best production of hot metal, crude & saleabale

Plant (RSP) today said it has registered the best ever production of hot metal, crude and saleable in the first three quarters of the current financial year.



During the period, the plant, a unit of Maharatna Company SAIL, has made 2474893 tonne of hot metal, registering a growth of 12.5 per cent above the corresponding period last year, said in a release today.



Besides, the plant also produced 2386957 tonne of crude and 2174120 tonne of saleable in the first nine months of the fiscal, thereby registering growth of 14.8 per cent and 9.3 per cent respectively, it said.During April-December 2017, the Coke Ovens Battery-6 recorded an average pushing of 88.5 per day which is its best performance since inception.Another new unit - Sinter Plant-3 also clocked its highest performance by producing 2421794 tonne of sinter in the period, that increased the total sinter production to the level of 3959828 tonnes - a rise of 4.2 per cent over the corresponding period last year, the release said.By producing 1237869 tonne of HR Coils (Total) and 583175 tonne of plates respectively, the hot strip mill and the new plate mill too have set new production benchmarks.Coke rate, a very important techno-economic parameter that has substantial impact on the production cost of hot metal, too showed marked improvement over earlier years with 415 kg per tonne ofRSP's congratulated the employees on this success and said there is no boundary or full stop in improvement. The also emphasised on putting in place robust systems, so as to make success a continuous and consistent process.

