RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address rally in Kolkata

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief will address a rally in the city on the last day of the two-day internal meeting of the organisation's unit set to begin from January 14.

Bidyut Mukherjee, in charge of RSS's south Bengal units, confirmed that Bhagwat would be in on January 14 to address a public meeting at Brigade Parade Ground.

spokesperson Jishnu Basu also confirmed the rally.

Bhagwat is also scheduled to hold several organisational meetings in the city in January, Mukherjee said.

"Our chief will address a rally at Brigade Parade Ground on January 14 and he will be leaving on January 15," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Police commissioner to consider within 24 hours an application on behalf of for permission to hold a rally to be addressed by Mohan Bhagwat.