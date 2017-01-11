RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address rally in Kolkata

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat
will address a rally in the city on the last day of the two-day internal meeting of the organisation's West Bengal
unit set to begin from January 14.
Bidyut Mukherjee, in charge of RSS's south Bengal units, confirmed that Bhagwat would be in Kolkata
on January 14 to address a public meeting at Brigade Parade Ground.
RSS
spokesperson Jishnu Basu also confirmed the RSS
rally.
Bhagwat is also scheduled to hold several organisational meetings in the city in January, Mukherjee said.
"Our chief Mohan Bhagwat
will address a rally at Brigade Parade Ground on January 14 and he will be leaving on January 15," the RSS
spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Kolkata
Police commissioner to consider within 24 hours an application on behalf of RSS
for permission to hold a rally to be addressed by Mohan Bhagwat.
