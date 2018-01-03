RSS stands for peace not violence: minister Satypal Singh

The is for establishing peace in the country and not to spread violence, said today, defending the organisation against allegations that it fuelled the caste violence in



The comments came after accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and certain outfits of triggering the violence and demanded a probe by a Supreme into the clashes.



" is a national organisation for establishing peace in the country and not to spread violence," Singh, the minister of state for human resource development, told reporters outside Parliament.He said Chief Minister has ordered a judicial inquiry, which will reveal the truth about the people responsible for the violence.The called by various Dalit and other organisations to protest the violence against commemoration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle was withdrawn this afternoon, announced today.Incidents road blockades, arson and stone-pelting were reported in and elsewhere during the day.Violence erupted in district on Monday when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima- Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British Company defeated theDalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community - then considered untouchable - were part of the Company's forces. The Peshwas were Brahmins, and the victory is seen as a symbol of assertiveness by Dalits.

