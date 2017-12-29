Ruby Rose wants to work in an action movie with Rebel Wilson

Rose said she wants to collaborate with Wilson on an action



The Australian actors both star in "Pitch Perfect 3" and Rose said she really enjoyed the experience of working with Wilson.



"I so want to do an action with Wilson she's so bada** (sic)" Rose tweeted in response to a fan post which called for to become the "next big action star".Meanwhile, recently admitted she considers herself lucky to have worked with so many women during her acting career.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)