Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

CESC declares interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY17
Business Standard

Ruchi Soya Q3 net loss widens to Rs 217 crore

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 28.80 on BSE, up 0.17 per cent from its previous close

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

soyabean
Representative imageImage via Shutterstock

Ruchi Soya Industries' net loss widened to Rs 216.82 crore for the third quarter ended December 31 from Rs 79.09 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on account of poor sales.

The firm's total income from operations declined to Rs 5,031.98 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 8,079.93 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.



Ruchi Soya sells cooking oil and soya food products under the brand names Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold, among others.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 28.80 on BSE, up 0.17 per cent from its previous close.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ruchi Soya Q3 net loss widens to Rs 217 crore

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 28.80 on BSE, up 0.17 per cent from its previous close

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 28.80 on BSE, up 0.17 per cent from its previous close Ruchi Soya Industries' net loss widened to Rs 216.82 crore for the third quarter ended December 31 from Rs 79.09 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on account of poor sales.

The firm's total income from operations declined to Rs 5,031.98 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 8,079.93 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Ruchi Soya sells cooking oil and soya food products under the brand names Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold, among others.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 28.80 on BSE, up 0.17 per cent from its previous close. image
Business Standard
177 22

Ruchi Soya Q3 net loss widens to Rs 217 crore

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 28.80 on BSE, up 0.17 per cent from its previous close

Ruchi Soya Industries' net loss widened to Rs 216.82 crore for the third quarter ended December 31 from Rs 79.09 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on account of poor sales.

The firm's total income from operations declined to Rs 5,031.98 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 8,079.93 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Ruchi Soya sells cooking oil and soya food products under the brand names Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold, among others.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 28.80 on BSE, up 0.17 per cent from its previous close.

image
Business Standard
177 22