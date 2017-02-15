Ruchi Soya Q3 net loss widens to Rs 217 crore

Industries' net loss widened to Rs 216.82 crore for the third quarter ended December 31 from Rs 79.09 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on account of poor sales.



The firm's total income from operations declined to Rs 5,031.98 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 8,079.93 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.



sells cooking oil and soya food products under the brand names Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, and Ruchi Gold, among others.



The shares of the company were trading at Rs 28.80 on BSE, up 0.17 per cent from its previous close.

Press Trust of India