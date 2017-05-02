TRENDING ON BS
Ruling dispensation trying to split Maharashtra, claims Sena

Saamna said if objectives for which Marathi-speaking state was formed, have been achieved

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Shiv Sena completes 50 years today, posters put up; preparations underway ahead of the celebrations (Pic: ANI)
The Shiv Sena today said even after nearly six decades of its formation, Maharashtra remains "undeveloped" and claimed the ruling dispensation at the Centre is trying to "split" the state.

"The movement for a united Maharashtra made even a powerful ruler like Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru bend. The present rulers entertain the thoughts of dividing the state. This is unfortunate for the 105 martyrs," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana.'



Maharashtra came into existence on May 1, 1960 after its division from Bombay State. Every year on this day, the homage is paid to 105 martyrs who had laid down their lives for 'Samyukta (United) Maharashtra.'

The Sena mouthpiece wondered if the objectives for which the Marathi-speaking state was formed, have been achieved.

"Have the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra been fulfilled? Over the last years, the rulers have changed but the farmers suicide haven't stopped and their bereaved families have got no solace," the Marathi daily rued.

There is a "national conspiracy" to snatch Mumbai from the hands of the Marathi-speaking people, the Sena publication claimed.

"Elections are won with money power and money is made with power. This circle continues unabated. The corruption in Maharashtra continues even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move. The chief minister of the state should analyse this."

"Maharashtra still remains undeveloped. Farmers are unhappy. This is because the people are so caught up with power that they have no time to think about the people," the editorial said.

