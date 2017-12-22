Vijay Rupani will continue as CM of Gujarat; Nitin Patel his deputy

Incumbent was today elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in Gujarat, and will be the state's chief minister for a second term, Union minister Arun Jaitley said.



Deputy Chief Minister will continue to be the second in command, after he was declared the deputy leader of the legislature party by Jaitley, the central observer appointed by the BJP leadership for the election.



The BJP had registered a sixth straight Assembly poll win in the key western state on December 18, winning 99 seats in the 182-member House.Though the Congress performed its best in many years, winning 77 seats, it could not unseat the BJP.