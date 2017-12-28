Rupee drops 7 paise against dollar on fiscal deficit fears

The rupee started with a loss of 7 paise at 64.22 against the dollar today on concerns that the government's additional borrowing this may lead to a breach in the deficit target.



The American unit retained its appeal among importers and banks.



The yesterday said it has decided to make an additional borrowing of Rs 50,000 crore this through dated securities, a move that may put burden on the deficit target of 3.2 per cent ofHowever, there will be no change in net borrowing as envisaged in the Budget for 2017-18, a ministry statement said.Weakness in the against select currencies in the global market contained the rupee fall, traders said.In the opening session, the domestic unit fell 7 paise to 64.22. Yesterday, it had ended lower by 7 paise at 64.15.The benchmark was trading higher by 63.24 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 33,975.05 in the opening session.

