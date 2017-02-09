Rupee hits 3-month peak of 66.85 against US dollar

Building on Wednesday's massive gains, the on Thursday soared by 34 paise to end at a fresh 3-month high of 66.85 against the US on frantic selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

This is the highest closing since November 10 last year.

Robust inflows into equities and easing Fed interest speculation largely kept market sentiment buoyant a day after the Reserve of (RBI) kept its policy rates on hold.

The domestic currency was further supported by an unwinding of long positions by speculators and exporters despite firm overseas trend.

The opened firmly higher at 67.04 as compared to an overnight close of 67.19 at the (forex) market.

It soon breached the significant 66-barrier to hit an intra-day high of 66.84 on sustained unwinding before concluding at 66.85, showing a solid gain of 34 paise, or 0.51 per cent.

In worldwide trade, the greenback was down a tad as lingering risk aversion pinned US bond yields near multi-week lows amid cooling Fed hopes.

The US index was trading higher at 100.30 in the late afternoon session.

The RBI fixed the reference rate for the at 67.0123 and for the at 71.5423.

In cross-currency trade, the softened further against the British to settle at 83.88 from 83.87.

However, the home unit strengthened further against the to close at 71.39 from 71.52 and also firmed up further against the Japanese to end at 59.45 per 100 from 59.86 earlier.