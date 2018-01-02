Rupee retreats from 5-month high; trades down 4 paise vs USD

The retreated from fresh five- month high level to trade lower by 4 paise at 63.72 against the US in early session on some buying by importers and banks.



The domestic opened marginally up at 63.67 and jumped 6 paise to a fresh five-month high of 63.62 at the market on selling by exporters.



However, the lost steam soon and retreated to a low of 63.72 at 0930 hrs, down by 4 paise compared to previous close of 63.68 aThe stock markets also opened strong but lost some of the gains later. The was trading up 48.77 points or 0.14 per cent at 33,861.52 after hitting a high of 33,964.14.bought worth Rs 325 crore in net basis yesterday.Globally, the fell against major currencies as traders booked profit after passage of US bill and expectations of monetary tightening by central banks supported the euro and the British pound.Yesterday, the kicked off the new year on a bullish note by surging to close at a fresh five-month high of 63.68 a dollar, gaining 19 paise against its US counterpart.

