Rupee starts 2018 on a better note, up 5 paise against dollar

The edged higher by five paise to trade at 63.82 against the on the first trading day of 2018 on the back of increased selling of the American by banks and exporters.



At the Foreign Exchange, the was trading higher by 5 paise against the previous close of 63.82. It opened higher by two paise at 63.85 and touched a high of 63.81 in early trade.



Dealers said increased selling of the by exporters supported theThe had appreciated 21 paise to end at a fresh four-month high of 63.87 against the greenback on Friday.Meanwhile, stock markets opened flat today with the benchmark opening marginally higher at 34,059.99.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)