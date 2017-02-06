Rupee zooms to nearly 3-month high of 67.22

The continued to outshine against the beleaguered and ended at a nearly 3-month high of 67.22, appreciating by 9 paise on the sustained unwinding of the American currency by exporters and corporates ahead of the Reserve Bank of (RBI) policy.

The heavy unwinding of long dollar positions built by speculative traders last week ahead of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet predominantly gave the a boost amid extreme weak overseas sentiment.

Expectations of robust capital inflows against the backdrop of improving macroeconomic environment alongside aggressive policy reforms in the Union Budget further supported by upmove.

remains the best emerging market growth stories, largely outperforming its Asian peers.

In the Union Budget presentation, the pegged fiscal deficit at 3.2 per cent of the for the financial year 2017-18, lower than market expectations.

Moreover, the is seen cutting rates by 25 bps, in the face of easing inflationary pressure aided by fiscally prudent budget, in its February monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

Domestic equities, too, reacted positively to the budget announcements last week.

The greenback has been under immense pressure amid growing concern about the potential impact of the Trump Administration's protectionist stance.

Pushing its strong rallying momentum on track for a ninth-straight day — its longest in recent past, the home unit has appreciated by a whopping 98 paise against the dollar.

Foreign funds and overseas investors continued their portfolio buying spree and infused $292.38 million during the past week, triggering a stunning rally in local equities.

The resumed on a strong footing at 67.20 from last Friday's close of 67.31 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market and maintained its highly bullish wave to hit an intra-day high of 67.1475 in late afternoon deals.

It gave back some initial gains towards the tail-end trade before ending at 67.22, showing a good gain of 9 paise, or 0.13 per cent. The had seen this level on November 11 last year.

The index was trading firmly higher at 99.97 in the late afternoon session.

The fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 67.1958 and for the euro at 72.4035.

In cross-currency trade, the maintained its upbeat trend against the British pound to end at 83.77 from 83.94 per pound and strengthened further against the euro to settle at 72.15 from 72.25 previously.

But, it fell back against the Japanese Yen to close at 59.80 per 100 yens from 59.50 earlier.