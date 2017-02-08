Rupee surges to nearly 3-month high, gains 22 paise against dollar

Reversing Tuesday's plunge, the on Wednesday staged a smart comeback to end at a nearly 3-month high of 67.19 against the US currency, surging by a solid 22 paise on fresh bouts of selling by banks and exporters.

Notwithstanding a strong overseas activity, the home currency managed to sidestep the early volatility after the Reserve of India's (RBI) Committee (MPC) maintained a status quo on amid widespread expectations.

For the second time in a row, the on Wednesday opted for a status quo in its key rates but shifted the stance of the from 'accommodative' to 'neutral'.

The apex banks also slashed the economic growth forecast to 6.9 per cent for the current fiscal from 7.1 per cent estimated earlier.

Though, remains a bright spot in the and the best emerging market growth stories.

Expectations of robust capital inflows against the backdrop of improving macroeconomic environment and also aggressive policy reforms in the Union Budget predominantly kept the domestic unit in good spirits, forex dealers said.

The local unit resumed marginally up at 67.38 from Tuesday's close of 67.41 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market and oscillated in a narrow trading band in the early part of the trade.

It witnessed some volatility after the committee meets outcome.

Garnering strong momentum in late afternoon deal, the home currency hit an intra-day high of 67.18 before ending at 67.19, showing a smart gain of 22 paise, or 0.33 per cent — the level not seen since November 11, last year.

On Tuesday, the had lost 19 paise.

In worldwide trade, the greenback consolidated its overnight gains following better-than-expected December trade balance which showed the deficit falling slightly in December.

The index was trading higher at 100.50 in the late afternoon session.

The fixed the reference rate for the at 67.3058 and for the euro at 71.8759.

In cross-currency trade, the retreated sharply against the British pound to end lower at 83.87 from 83.33 but remained firm against the euro to close at 71.52 from 71.93 on Tuesday.

It also recouped against the Japanese to conclude at 59.86 per 100 yens from 59.93 earlier.

Meanwhile, domestic bourses ended modestly lower after witnessing extreme volatile movements in late afternoon trade as the decided to hold the policy rates unchanged despite expectations of a 25 basis points rate cut on the back of falling inflation and the government's fiscal prudence in Budget.

The benchmark Sensex declined over 45 points to end at 28,289.92, while broader Nifty ended flat at 8,769.05.

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers after a brief selling and bought shares worth a net Rs 201.13 crore on Tuesday.

In the forward market, a premium for rebounded owing to fresh paying pressure from corporates.

The benchmark six-month premium for July rose to 154-156 paise from 147-149 paise and the far-forward January 2018 contract also surged to 301-303 paise from 290-292 paise on Tuesday.

Crude prices dropped further following a steep rise in US fuel inventories and concerns over slowing demand from Chinese despite Opec-led efforts to cut output.