Russell Brand undergoes ear treatment after jiu jitsu injury

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Russell Brand has undergone ear treatment after the actor-comic suffered an injury during his jiu jitsu class.

The 42-year-old actor posted a two-minute-long video on Instagram, where he described the martial art session that went wrong.


Brand said he was left with a "cauliflower ear" and filmed the entire process of getting his ear drained for its "entertainment" value.

"Russell Brand here, as you know I'm a jiu jitsu expert. Part of the reason for filming it, I'm sure it will make great entertainment, but also I'm keen to see it come out," he said in the clip.

Brand showed off his white headdress and tagged his trainer, Chris Cleere in the post.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 10:45 IST

