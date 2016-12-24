Russia-US ties key in ensuring world stability: Putin to Trump

Asserting that US- ties remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world, Russian President has told president-elect that he hopes the two countries would take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level.



Trump, releasing the letter that he received from Putin on December 15, said on Friday that the thoughts of the Russian leader are correct.



"A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; able to his thoughts are so correct. I hope both side able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path," Trump said in a statement.



"Serious global and regional challenges, which our countries have to face in recent years, show that the relations between and the remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world," Putin wrote.



"I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America we will be able - by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner - to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level," said the Russian president.



"Please accept my sincere wishes to you and your family of sound health, happiness, wellbeing, success and all the best," Putin wrote as per the unofficial translation of the letter released by Trump's transition team.

