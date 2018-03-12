Russian authorities say 'terrorists' killed in foiled attack

Russian (FSB) today said they killed "terrorists" who were planning an attack near the city of in southwest The incident came a week before Russia's on March 18 and three months before the country hosts "Following an investigation and searches in the region of Saratov, the FSB foiled a planned terrorist attack by members of a secret terrorist cell," the FSB said in a statement. "There was an exchange of gunfire between the security forces and the criminals during which they were fatally wounded," it added, without specifying the number of people killed. In a video released by the FSB, the bodies apparently of two men are seen near a car with its windows shattered on a snowy road. The also said they recovered pistols, homemade grenades and an with three kilos of in Saratov, about 800 kilometers (500 miles) from has been targeted by the jihadist Islamic State group (IS) and the Syrian branch of following the Russian military's intervention in in 2015. The Russian frequently announce the breaking up terrorist cells, often implicating people from the ex-Soviet republics in In early February, the FSB announced the killing of an IS member who was allegedly preparing an attack for election day in Nijni-Novgorod, about 400 kilometres east of

