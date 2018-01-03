Russian helicopter crashes in Syria, two dead: Moscow

A Russian helicopter crashed in on killing both pilots following a technical fault, Moscow's defence ministry said today.



The military helicopter was flying to Hama, northwestern Syria, and there was no firing from the ground, agencies quote the ministry as saying.



"Both pilots died in a hard landing 15 km (nine miles) from the air base," the ministry said, adding that a had been injured and taken to another air base at for emergency treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)