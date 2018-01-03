JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Govt to infuse Rs 7,577 crore in 6 weak PSU banks

Construction of AMO barrage across Tawi river to be completed
Business Standard

Russian helicopter crashes in Syria, two dead: Moscow

AFP  |  Moscow 

A Russian helicopter crashed in Syria on New Year's Eve killing both pilots following a technical fault, Moscow's defence ministry said today.

The Mi-24 military helicopter was flying to Hama, northwestern Syria, and there was no firing from the ground, agencies quote the ministry as saying.


"Both pilots died in a hard landing 15 km (nine miles) from the air base," the ministry said, adding that a technician had been injured and taken to another air base at for emergency treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements