Ryan Murphy's 'Pose' to have record transgender actors

Ryan Murphy's musical drama "Pose" has been ordered a full season at



The musical drama TV's largest cast of transgender actors in regular roles and largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, reported Variety.



The series, created by Murphy, and Steven Canals, is set around the mid-1980s in City.It examines the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in Manhattan: the emergence of the luxury Trump- era universe, the ball culture world, and downtown social and literary scene.Evan Peters, James Van Der Beek, and are aboard the"Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany, who was cast in the show, will no longer appear in it after her character was re- written and will be played byProduction on the show will begin in February in and Murphy will be directing the first two episodes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)