said today a 2015 deal intended to end a festering dispute with over Tokyo's wartime sex was faulty, reopening a historical wound as the two countries try to rein in North



and signed the agreement to settle the hugely emotional and decades-long issue with a Japanese apology and payment of money to survivors.



Following an pledge, the new of Moon Jae-In ordered a review of the unpopular deal which was struck by his now-jailed predecessor Park Geun-Hye.Today a task force published a report saying the deal was rushed and did not adequately seek out the opinions of the women forced to work as sex slaves, often known by the euphemism "comfort women"."The agreement was finalised ... without adequately taking into account the opinions of victims in the process of negotiation," the report said.apologised for the deal, saying it "hurt" the victims and had "failed to reflect the victims' views".Observers say any move by to abandon the deal could damage relations with as the two countries face off against a nuclear-armed NorthKang said would "take into account any impact on South Korea- ties as it carefully establishes its position" following the report's release.But she stopped short of saying whether might consider calling for renegotiation or walking away from the deal.urged to stick with the 2015 agreement."Japan's position remains unchanged, that we ask the South Korean to abide by the deal," a Japanese told AFP.Mainstream historians say up to 200,000 women, mostly from but also other parts of including China, were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War II.The agreement was meant to put an end to the hugely emotional issue with a Japanese apology and payment.But survivors and their supporters call for a direct and explicit apology from the Japanese for the wartime abuses. annexed the fromThe Japanese denies it is directly responsible for the abuses, insisting that "comfort women" were recruited by civilians and that the military brothels were commercially operated.Despite the agreement, ties between the two neighbours remain tense over statues which South Korean activists positioned outside Japanese diplomatic missions in memory of the victims.

