S Korea well prepared if N. Korea attends Olympics: organisers

Host is well prepared should decide to take part in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, with a cruise ship ready to transport and accommodate its athletes, organisers said today.



Lee Hee-Beom, head of the 2018 Olympic organising committee, said they had long been preparing for the North's attendance at what he described as the "largest-ever winter festival in history".



"We're making preparations in case sends not only its athletes but a cheering squad and support staff as well," Lee said."The has also said several times that it would support North Korea's participation," Lee added.North Korean leader said in a new year speech that his country wished success for the Olympics, to be held from February 9-25, and would consider sending a delegation.Kim also announced the reopening of a hotline with the South to discuss attending the Olympics, as a "significant first step" in improving ties.and organisers have billed as a "peace Olympics" and have been keen for the North to take part.But the main venues are just 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the heavily fortified border and the build-up to the event has been overshadowed by high tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests.of province, where the event is sited, has said the province is willing to send a cruise ship to the North to take its delegation to the South's port of Sokcho near the Olympic venues.Choi said he had made the offer to a North Korean official, who reacted positively and promised to convey it to leader Kim."A cruise ship will be a convenient solution to the problems with security and lodging," the said.When the North attended in the South's port city of Busan, its delegation arrived on a cruise ship and used it as a floating hotel during the event.

