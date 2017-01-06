TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

PM Modi behaving like Kalidas, let Advani head govt: Mamata Banerjee
Business Standard

SAD may rope in criminals to terrorise voters: Sanjay Singh

Sukhbir Badal has shown some courage to fight against Bhagwant Mann, says AAP leader

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Sanjay Singh
Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that Akali leaders may rope in criminals to terrorise voters during the upcoming Assembly elections and urged the election commission to keep an tab on them.

"The Election Commission of India must keep a tab on Akali leaders meeting criminals in jails whom they can use to terrorise voters during elections," senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said here on Friday.

Referring to the arrest of 25 persons, including the jail Superintendent, for trespassing into Fazilka prison allegedly to meet inmate Shiv Lal Doda, he said it is an eye opener for the authorities.

Doda, considered to be close to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal, was openly holding sangat darshan programme inside the jail. But the officers under pressure from the Badals were not taking any action, Singh alleged.

On Sukhbir Badal announcing to contest from Jalalabad, he said the Deputy Chief Minister has "shown some courage" to fight against Bhagwant Mann.

Hitting out at Congress, Singh said, "Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh boasts of his popularity among the masses and it is high time that he should contest from Jalalabad to test it."

"Congress leaders are more concerned about their poll ticket than meeting people. All leaders are camping in Delhi for the last few months and have lost connection with voters," he claimed.

Asserting that huge crowds at its rallies show that AAP will sweep the elections, he said, "Surveys predicted less than 10 seats for AAP in Delhi elections, but it won 67 seats out of 70. We will repeat the history and Punjab will break the record of Delhi this time.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

SAD may rope in criminals to terrorise voters: Sanjay Singh

Sukhbir Badal has shown some courage to fight against Bhagwant Mann, says AAP leader

Sukhbir Badal has shown some courage to fight against Bhagwant Mann, says AAP leader
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that Akali leaders may rope in criminals to terrorise voters during the upcoming Assembly elections and urged the election commission to keep an tab on them.

"The Election Commission of India must keep a tab on Akali leaders meeting criminals in jails whom they can use to terrorise voters during elections," senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said here on Friday.

Referring to the arrest of 25 persons, including the jail Superintendent, for trespassing into Fazilka prison allegedly to meet inmate Shiv Lal Doda, he said it is an eye opener for the authorities.

Doda, considered to be close to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal, was openly holding sangat darshan programme inside the jail. But the officers under pressure from the Badals were not taking any action, Singh alleged.

On Sukhbir Badal announcing to contest from Jalalabad, he said the Deputy Chief Minister has "shown some courage" to fight against Bhagwant Mann.

Hitting out at Congress, Singh said, "Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh boasts of his popularity among the masses and it is high time that he should contest from Jalalabad to test it."

"Congress leaders are more concerned about their poll ticket than meeting people. All leaders are camping in Delhi for the last few months and have lost connection with voters," he claimed.

Asserting that huge crowds at its rallies show that AAP will sweep the elections, he said, "Surveys predicted less than 10 seats for AAP in Delhi elections, but it won 67 seats out of 70. We will repeat the history and Punjab will break the record of Delhi this time.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

SAD may rope in criminals to terrorise voters: Sanjay Singh

Sukhbir Badal has shown some courage to fight against Bhagwant Mann, says AAP leader

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that Akali leaders may rope in criminals to terrorise voters during the upcoming Assembly elections and urged the election commission to keep an tab on them.

"The Election Commission of India must keep a tab on Akali leaders meeting criminals in jails whom they can use to terrorise voters during elections," senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said here on Friday.

Referring to the arrest of 25 persons, including the jail Superintendent, for trespassing into Fazilka prison allegedly to meet inmate Shiv Lal Doda, he said it is an eye opener for the authorities.

Doda, considered to be close to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal, was openly holding sangat darshan programme inside the jail. But the officers under pressure from the Badals were not taking any action, Singh alleged.

On Sukhbir Badal announcing to contest from Jalalabad, he said the Deputy Chief Minister has "shown some courage" to fight against Bhagwant Mann.

Hitting out at Congress, Singh said, "Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh boasts of his popularity among the masses and it is high time that he should contest from Jalalabad to test it."

"Congress leaders are more concerned about their poll ticket than meeting people. All leaders are camping in Delhi for the last few months and have lost connection with voters," he claimed.

Asserting that huge crowds at its rallies show that AAP will sweep the elections, he said, "Surveys predicted less than 10 seats for AAP in Delhi elections, but it won 67 seats out of 70. We will repeat the history and Punjab will break the record of Delhi this time.

image
Business Standard
177 22