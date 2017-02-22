Trump: Vitaly Churkin played 'crucial role' in working with US

-
US President Donald Trump has condoled the death of Russia's UN envoy Vitaly Churkin, saying he played a "crucial role" in working with the US to ensure global security.
"While American officials sometimes disagreed with their Russian counterparts, Ambassador Churkin played a crucial role in working with the United States on a number of key issues to advance global security," Trump said in a statement yesterday. In a statement, the US President offered the condolences of the American people to the Russian people and government.
Trump said he was saddened by Churkin's unexpected demise and that he was an accomplished diplomat who worked alongside his US counterparts in New York for more than a decade.
Churkin collapsed on Monday while at work at the Russian mission in New York and was rushed to a Manhattan hospital. He died a day before his 65th birthday.
