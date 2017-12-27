Malegaon case: Purohit, Pragya won't be charged under MCOCA

Sadhvi Singh Thakur, Lt Col Purohit and six others will face trial under an anti-terror in the 2008 bomb blast case as the special NIA here today dismissed their applications for discharge.



The has, however, dropped provisions under the stringent Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused.



It discharged three accused - Shyam Sahu, and - from the case.The said the accused persons will face trial under sections 16 (committing a terror act) and 18 (criminal conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and sections 120(b) (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (intentionally causing harm to others) of the IPC."The UAPA sections 17 (raising funds for a terrorist organisation or a terrorist attack), 20 (being part of a terrorist organisation) and 23 (aiding somebody who is part of a terrorist organisation) have been dropped against all accused," S D Tekale said.Apart from Sadhvi and Purohit, the accused who will now face trial in the case are: Sudhakar Dwivedi, retired Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, andTwo accused - and - will face trial only under the Arms Act, the said.The has asked all the accused persons to appear before it on January 15 for the formal framing of charges against them.On September 29, 2008, there was a bomb explosion near Bhiku Chowk at in district, killing six persons and injuring several others.The blast took place by an (IED) fitted upon an LML Freedom motorcycle.