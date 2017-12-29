JUST IN
Business Standard

SAfrican parliament failed to hold Zuma to account: top court

AFP  |  Johannesburg 

South Africa's top court today ruled that parliament failed to hold embattled President Jacob Zuma accountable for using state funds to upgrade his private home, a judgement that could trigger impeachment proceedings.

The "National Assembly did not hold the president to account," said Constitutional Court Judge Chris Jafta.


"The failure by the National Assembly to make rules regulating removal of the president... constitutes a violation" of the constitution, the court said in its ruling, televised live by the country's major broadcasters.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 17:15 IST

