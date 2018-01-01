SAIL looks forward for turnaround with employees' support

Welcoming 2018, SAIL today asked the employees to expedite the of the company's turnaround as it has been posting losses since 2015 -16.



"Winning our fear of failure, we must accelerate the of turnaround," told the employees here.



Enthusing them to take charge of their destinies and write a new future for the company, he said SAIL has overcome most of the difficulties."We must be bold in our decision making and we have to overcome whatever is holding us back," he added.Welcoming 2018, the wished entire SAIL collective on first day of the new year."In order to achieve our targets, we must synergise our internal processes, re-engineer our operations, improve our market orientation, organise our finances better and capitalise on our human resource," the said."We have commissioned most of our new facilities, the remaining ones are poised for early commissioning. We have to focus on potential utilisation of all recently commissioned units in this year," he added.In 2015-16, SAIL had posted a loss of Rs 4,021 crore while in 2016-17 its loss was Rs 2,833 crore.

