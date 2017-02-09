Sasikala at Jaya memorial, places envelope 'with MLAs list'

Attired in her signature green saree, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary this evening visited the memorial of her predecessor Jayalalithaa, accompanied by hundreds of supporters, including some senior ministers, prior to her meeting with Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

She is slated to stake claim for forming the government during her meeting with Rao, contending that most of the party MLAs have endorsed her candidature for chief ministership.

Earlier, caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam, who had a brief meeting with Rao, said "good things will happen".

A teary-eyed placed before the memorial a big closed envelope believed to be the list of MLAs who have endorsed her candidature for the top post.

She offered rose petals and kneeled at the memorial.

Her supporters also joined in prayers with folded hands.

On Sunday, was elected the Legislature Party Leader, paving her way for her elevation as Chief Minister.

had claimed that 131 MLAs had attended a meeting called by her yesterday in the wake of a rebellion by Panneerselvam.

In a sudden twist of events, Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt, stalling the process of Sasikala's elevation with the Governor taking his time to take a decision.