Sathiyan surpasses Kamal to be highest-ranked Indian paddler

The in-form G Sathiyan has surpassed the legendary to be India's highest- ranked in the International Federation (ITTF) rankings, which also have an unprecedented nine players in the top-100.



Sathiyan, who was nowhere near the top-100 bracket until a few months ago, is the leader today at world No. 49, thus pushing Kamal to the second spot at 51. They are followed by Soumyajit Ghosh (58), Harmeet Desai (60), Sanil Shetty (68) and (87).



As for the women, is topping the world chart among Indians at 62, while (74) and Madhurika Patkar (81) trail the leader.The ITTF rankings have undergone a change after the new system was approved in September 2017. The new simplified and comprehensive system provides for a more dynamic world ranking based on paddlers' performance and during the entire year.In addition, the system also encourages players to participate in more and more events rather than being inactive, affecting the individuals rankings.In under-18 boys, Manav Thakkar at 18 is followed by Manush Shah at No.47 while Snehit Surravajjula is placed at No.64.In the girls' section, three Indians - Archana Kamath at No.34, Selenadeepthi Selvakumar at No.95 and Yashini Sivashankar at No.99 have made it in the top 100.In junior boys, Jeho Himnakulhpuingheta is placed at No. 52, followed by Payas Jain at No.74 and Yashansh Malik at No. 85.In junior girls category Diya at No.21 is way ahead of the two compatriots and who sit on No.63 and No.70 respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)