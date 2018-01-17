Satyam case: Price Waterhouse moves SAT against Sebi order

today moved the Securities Appellate (SAT) challenging Sebi's order against the audit and its network entities in the multi-crore Satyam scam. After finding the audit guilty in the Satyam fraud, the markets regulator last week barred Price Waterhouse's network entities from issuing audit certificates to any listed company in for two years. A confirmed that it has moved the against the order. In a detailed order, dated January 10, also directed disgorgement of over Rs 13 crore wrongful gains by the audit and its two erstwhile partners who worked on the IT company's accounts. On January 11, said there has been no intentional wrongdoing by its firms in the Satyam case and expressed confidence of getting a stay on the order. has imposed a two-year ban on entities/ firms practising as chartered accountants in under the brand and banner of PW from directly or indirectly issuing any certificate of audit of listed companies, compliance of obligations of listed companies and intermediaries registered with the regulator. According to the regulator, the order would not impact audit assignments relating to the financial year 2017-18 undertaken by the firms forming part of the Further, the two erstwhile partners -- S and -- were restrained from directly or indirectly issuing any certificate of audit of listed companies, compliance of obligations of listed companies and intermediaries registered with for three years. The scam came to light in January 2009 after Satyam Computer's then chairman B Ramalinga Raju admitted to large scale financial manipulations in the company's books of accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)