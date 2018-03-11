Saudi king establishes anti-corruption prosecution units

Saudi Arabia's has established special anti-corruption units of prosecutors to pursue embezzlement cases in the kingdom after a recent crackdown. Salman's decision was announced today in a report on the The report said the king's decision came from "his concern over combating corruption in all its forms aiming to protect the homeland and its resources, maintain public money and protect the integrity of the public employment." The decision comes after arrested dozens of princes, business leaders and government officials in early November in a push led by Authorities say the arrests netted more than USD 106 billion in exchange for the release most of the detainees. Critics say the arrests were more to consolidate Mohammed's power.

