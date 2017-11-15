Saudi recognises Yoga as sport even as Muslim clerics oppose it in India

The Saudi Arabian has approved the practice of yoga as a sports activity, claimed a post of Nouf Marwaai, founder of the Arab Yoga Foundation in the Saudi kingdom.



"Yoga, which literally means 'union'. A union of individual with ones wellbeing, a body to mind, emotions & soul, nation to globe has officially arrived at the sea shore of It has crossed the boundaries of fundamentalism...ideological extremism," she said in a post dated November 12.



However, the account is not verified by the site.She also wrote that since, its inception in Saudi, "Yoga has observed a topsy-turvy path, with me as a medium. God gave me strength to fight all difficulties, real difficulties. God was with me as an observer and infused courage in me whenever required. Here is a day, that finally practicing yoga is no more a deviant behaviour in Saudi."She also thanked the Indian and the Consulate General for "unlimited" support.This development comes at a time when many Muslims in India and elsewhere are under pressure from their religious leaders not to practice yoga which they claim is "un-Islamic".Last week, Rafia Naaz, a woman yoga teacher in Ranchi, was allegedly threatened by members of her community after she performed yoga.Yoga has been promoted in a big way by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with concerted efforts by the government, the United Nations has also declared June 21 as 'International Yoga Day'.

