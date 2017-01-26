Save democracy from Hitlerite forces: Kejriwal's R-day message

TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: PTI
Indian democracy has to be guarded against "Hitlerite forces", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said, while extending wishes to people on the 68th Republic Day.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife Sunita, attended the Rajpath parade. TV cameras caught a beaming Kejriwal as the Delhi Tableaux rolled past the enclosure he was in.

He was seated just behind Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

"Republic Day greetings to countrymen. This democracy has to be saved from Hitlerite forces," Kejriwal tweeted.

In a separate post, he also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Padma Vibhushan being awarded to NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

"Modiji should be awarded Bharat Ratna for showing courage in awarding Padma Vibhushan to Sharad Pawar," he tweeted.

Members of the Delhi Cabinet including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain were also present at Rajpath.

